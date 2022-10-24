ITANAGAR: A massive fire broke out at the forest colony in Naharlagun near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The fire that broke out at the forest colony in Naharlagun near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh destroyed properties worth lakhs of rupees.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the inferno.

According to latest reports, the fire has been brought under control.

Dark smokes emitting from the fire engulfed the entire area.

The fire, at first, broke out in one of the houses at the forest colony in Naharlagun near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

No casualties have been reported in the incident thus far.

“The fire gutted 15 rooms of the Kutcha house unit. Properties worth lakhs of rupees along with several important documents of the dwelling families have been destroyed,” a local told reporters.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.