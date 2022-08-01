ITANAGAR: “Illegal encroachment at the Namdapha national park and tiger reserve will not be tolerated.”

This was stated by principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) – RK Singh.

PCCF – RK Singh made this statement on Sunday after ending a two-day visit to the national park and tiger reserve.

During his visit, Singh inspected the areas that have allegedly been encroached upon.

“The encroached areas should be vacated at the earliest,” PCCF RK Singh said.

Namdapha National Park is a 1985 sq km large protected area in Arunachal Pradesh.

The park was established in 1983.

With more than 1000 floral and about 1400 faunal species, it is a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas.

The national park harbours the northernmost lowland evergreen rainforests in the world at 27°N latitude.

It also harbours extensive dipterocarp forests, comprising the northwestern parts of the Mizoram-Manipur-Kachin rain forests ecoregion.

The Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh is the fourth largest national park in India.

Namdapha was originally declared a Wildlife Sanctuary in 1972, then a National Park in 1983 and became a Tiger Reserve under the Project Tiger scheme in the same year.