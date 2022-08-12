ITANAGAR: The national hydro-electric power corporation (NHPC) has informed that it has installed cloud-based early warning system in hydro power plant in Arunachal Pradesh.

The NHPC has informed that the early warning systems have been installed at the Subansiri Lower hydro power plant in Arunachal Pradesh.

This Internet cloud-based software application for early warning systems (EWS) that will enable tight monitoring of river water levels and discharges both upstream and downstream of hydropower projects that have been identified as ‘vulnerable’.

The systems will have the ability to issue alerts and warnings to concerned project authorities and stakeholders, giving local people time to react during floods.

Hydroelectric projects are usually located in mountainous areas and can be vulnerable to incidents such as landslides, cloudburst, glacial lake outburst foods and landslide lake outburst floods etc.

The software application has been integrated with inputs from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on a real time basis to strengthen the forecasting / alerts.