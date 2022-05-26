ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has suggested the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to prepare exams calendar for the benefit of the aspirants.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, suggested the APSSB to prepare a fixed schedule of exams that the board would hold over a period of year.

This would benefit the aspirants to prepare themselves for the exams accordingly, the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu suggested the APSSB to hold examinations for various group C posts in different state government departments by conducting three exams a year.

Khandu suggested the three exams be categorised in three groups – combined secondary level (CSL) examination, combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination and combined graduate level (CGL) examination.

“After the fixed schedule for each of the three level of examination is published, unemployed youths can prepare for it without waiting for publication of any notification and prepare accordingly,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said.

“We have brought significant transformation and transparency in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board,” Pema Khandu said.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, inaugurated a new building for the APSSB in Itanagar.