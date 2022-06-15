The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP has slammed the Congress for protesting the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the enforcement directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress organised took out a “satyagraha march” in Itanagar to protest against alleged “misuse of the ED” by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre against Rahul Gandhi.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress took out the “satyagraha march” on the day Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP further slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party of “misusing ED” to destroy Rahul Gandhi’s political career and tarnish the image of Congress.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED in relation to a case that was filed by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

“PM Modi and BJP have nothing to do with the case,” Arunachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Nabam Vivek said.