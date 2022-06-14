ITANAGAR: Union power minister RK Singh, on Tuesday, reviewed the progress of construction of the lower Subansiri hydro-electric power project.

Singh visited the 2000 MW lower Subansiri hydro-electric power project site at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to reports, two units (500 MW) of the mega power project are likely scheduled to be commissioned by August this year.

On the other hand, the NHPC informed that all eight units of the mega dam would get operationalised by August next year.

Also read: Assam: All educational institutes to be closed in Guwahati on Wednesday

The union power minister inspected the progress of ongoing construction activities.

“At the power house of the project, the union minister graced the occasion of completion of erection of unit 1… which is a major milestone towards the commission of the Project,” a senior NHPC official said.

The union minister was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein during his visit to the lower Subansiri power plant.