Itanagar: Human rights defender, anti-mega dam activist Ebo Mili has stated that he was forced to leave Parong village in Arunachal Pradesh for his and the villagers’ safety due to a police complaint filed against him by the District Magistrate of Boleng.

Mili, who had been reported missing since Monday amid escalating tensions in Upper Siang and Siang districts over the deployment of armed personnel for the 12,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, confirmed on Friday that he was safe.

He explained that while en route to Shi-Yomi, he encountered a landslide in the Tato area and was compelled to seek shelter at a GREF camp. He added that he kept his mobile phone switched off due to past instances of police tracking cell numbers.

Mili stated that his prolonged stay was a result of multiple roadblocks. By the time he reached an area with network coverage, news of his disappearance had already circulated.

He expressed gratitude to fellow activist Bhanu Tatak and the villagers for pressuring the deputy commissioner, which prevented his arrest despite the police complaint.

He also thanked citizens supporting the cause, especially the Adi community, for their active protests against the dam.

The police complaint against Mili was filed on Monday by DC PN Thungon, alleging that Mili led a group of 80-90 people at the Beging protest site on May 22.

Beging is the location where drilling machines and other equipment for the dam have been placed. However, Beging villagers have refuted these allegations, stating that Mili was present solely in his capacity as SIFF’s legal counsel and did not incite or lead any unlawful activity.