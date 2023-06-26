Pasighat: As a part of its human welfare services, the East Siang unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA) is adopting primary schools to support academic activities and infrastructure boost.

The association on Monday adopted Tako Gao Memorial Primary School at Sika Tode under Ruksin circle in East Siang district, while it has announced plans to adopt two more schools-one each in Pasighat and Mebo blocks soon.

The APSPA took the decision to adopt schools with poor academic performance and weak infrastructure, in its general meeting held at Mebo in January this year.

The APSPA organized a public meeting at Sika Tode community hall today and announced before local villagers that it has adopted its Primary School to support academic activities and other basic needs.

Speaking at the event, Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering said the retired servicemen of the district by adopting schools have set an example, which would motivate many people. He appealed to the people to change their mindset and put attention on child care and education.

MLA Ering said, “The state government is helping meritorious students to appear in civil service examinations and it has eased their financial complexity to meet expenses for advanced coaching and purchasing study materials”.

MLA Ering, who was concerned over poor infrastructure and lack of facilities in Sika Tode Primary school, announced a sanction of Rs 5 lakh from his LAD fund.

He also requested East Siang Deputy Commissioner to grant his ‘untied fund’ for the development of the backward school.

Speaking on the occasion, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu said he would consider the school issue with attention. He asked the education department officials and local villagers to actively cooperate with APSPA to fulfill their effort.

Stating that education is key to open all types of doors, the DC urged the teachers to work with dedication and build up the young students as human resources.

Addressing the meeting, East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing lauded the step initiated by the ex-servicemen.

He lamented that the department has not granted adequate funds (in reserve) for the management of the government-run schools.

APSPA’s president Bodong Yirang said their association members were working with new zeal for the development of primary education in the district.

Their effort is to help backward primary schools in terms of academic activities, development of classroom infrastructure, providing drinking water facility and sanitary toilets besides supply of textbooks, sports materials and teaching-learning materials.

Among others, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego, Sika Tode HGB Tago Siram, SMC Chairman of the primary school Tapi Jamoh and others supported APSPA’s effort and assured them of all possible cooperation to fulfill their mission.