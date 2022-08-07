DIBRUGARH: A 19-year-old cadre belonging to NSCN (R) surrendered before security forces at Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The surrendered cadre has been identified as SS Pvt Khangjung Khanglim, a resident of Old Shallang of Changlang district.

The cadre surrendered before Changlang police and Assam Rifles and CRPF at Changlang police station.

According to police, in recent past, many misguided youths have shunned violence after finding hardship in underground organization and returned to mainstream society to live a peaceful life.

Meanwhile, Changlang police appeal all the misguided local youths to leave UG organization and return to mainstream society.

Recently, security forces have nabbed several NSCN cadres from the Tirap, Longding and Changlang region in Arunachal Pradesh.