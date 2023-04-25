NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a detailed report from the Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary over the alleged conversion of a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka into a Buddhist temple.

The allegation was raised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The SGPC has claimed, in a statement, that photos shared by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on April 8 on social media made it clear that Gurdwara Guru Nanak Tapasthan in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist shrine.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had termed this alleged act of ‘converting a Gurudwara into a Buddhist shrine as an attack on Sikhs’.

He added the the act of converting the Gurudwara into a Buddhist shrine directly violates Article 25 of the Constitution.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Gurudwara in Mechuka converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

He had said that Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, made religious journeys to different places and there is also a reference to his visit to Mechuka.

In a statement on Monday, the National Commission for Minorities said it has taken cognizance of the representation received from Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) about the ‘conversion of the historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh into a Buddhist temple’.

“As such incidents hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and create a feeling of discrimination amongst them, the commission has sent a letter to the chief secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, on 24.4.2023 seeking a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission,” the statement read.