Itanagar: A man from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district has sentenced to life imprisonment by a Special POCSO Court for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor stepdaughter.

The court in East Siang district also awarded him 20 years of imprisonment for committing the same offence on the 13-year-old girl, when he was out on bail.

The case dates back to March 23 last year, when a written complaint was lodged at Jenging Police Station in Upper Siang by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Subsequently, the Jenging Police carried out an investigation and nabbed him. A case was registered against the man at Jenging Police Station for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter for over a year.

The accused was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a lawyer said.