LONGDING: Local MLA of Longding-Pumao Legislative Assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh, Tanpho Wangnaw inaugurated an outdoor gym, set up under the Centre’s ‘Fit India Movement’ initiative, at Longding on Thursday.

Commending the ‘good quality work carried out by the urban development and housing (UD&H) department,’ which executed the project, the MLA stressed on the ‘importance of exercising and staying healthy’.

He urged the department and the public to ‘take good care of the gym,’ and added that ‘maintenance of assets is as important as creating one.’

He also gave assurance that the water supply problem would be ‘solved by the next Oriah Festival of Arunachal Pradesh, 2023, under the able guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.’

The in-charge deputy commissioner of the the Arunachal Pradesh district Longding Techu Aran also highlighted the importance of health and fitness, and said ‘the outdoor gym is a very necessary asset for keeping ourselves fit and healthy.’

National Grade-A judo referee Madin officiate KIUG: In another news from the world of sports in Arunachal Pradesh, the state’s first national Grade-A judo referee, Madin Hina, officiated in the ongoing Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Lucknow (UP) as technical official.

With this, he also became one of the first from Arunachal Pradesh to officiate in such an important event.

He was enlisted in the technical official panel of the KIUG because of his technical skills, which he showed in the junior national judo championship, which had been held in Jharkand, and in the sub-junior and cadet championship in Chennai, the Arunachal Judo Association informed.

Madin is also an assistant professor in the Pasighat (East Siang) campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University.