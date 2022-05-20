Itanagar: With the recovery of the body of a 35-year-old woman in Itanagar on Friday, the death toll in the different landslides in Arunachal Pradesh has increased to eight, police said.

The body of Kusum Rai was retrieved from the debris behind the Punjabi Dhaba in Itanagar following six days of hectic search by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

After the Sunday night landslides, the bodies of Nagen Barman, 50, and Tapas Rai, 15, were recovered and Rai was feared dead after her house was damaged by the landslide.

In another incident, two workers of the Public Works Department were also killed after a landslide at Ganga-Jully Basti Road on Monday while they trying to rescue a motorcycle stuck in the debris.

The successive landslides also killed three more people in Kurung Kumey district on Tuesday while another is still missing.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed heavy pre-monsoon rainfall for the past six days affecting around 4,000 people and at least 7.6 hectares of crop lands in 14 districts.