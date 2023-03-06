Arunachal Jobs : RGU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow ( JRF) for the research project “Assessment of disease burden and associated Risk factors for metabolic syndrome among the four tribes of Arunachal Pradesh”, under the Principal Investigatorship of Dr. Md. Asghar, PI, Dept. of Anthropology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow ( JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month + 9 % HRA

Qualification : MA/M.Sc. in Anthropology/Allied subjects

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th March 2023 from 10.00 am onwards in the Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidate should bring all the required documents/certificates in original and a Photostat copy along with their CV/Biodata at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

