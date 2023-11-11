Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based jobs or positions in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Associate, Research Assistant and Field Investigator for an ICSSR funded project titled “Indigenous Knowledge System of the Bordering Communities in Arunachal Pradesh : Learning Essentials for Sustainable Healing Practices and Geo-Political Framework.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET / MPhil/ Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with MPhil/ Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd November 2023 (Wednesday), from 12.pm onwards in the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring the entire testimonials / certificate in original and a self attested photo copy along with their CV bio-data at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



