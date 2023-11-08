Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Sociology. The post is purely temporary for a period of 1(one) semester; however his/her service may be extendable, if needed by the University.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Sociology

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

M.A. in Sociology with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an Indian/Foreign University. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test NET/SLET/SET in concerned subject.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D or at advance stage of Ph.D submission with good knowledge of Sociological Theories and Research methodology

Remuneration : Rs.1000/-per class to maximum of Rs.25, 000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th November 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for a walk in interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization etc. with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







