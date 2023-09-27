Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Vice-Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is expected to be:

A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals, and institutional commitment.

A distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as a Professor in a University or ten years of experience in a reputed research and/ or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Preferably not more than 60 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of application of this advertisement.

Salary : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and other usual allowances

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents by email to akumar.doe@nic.in

“Application for the post of Vice Chancellor, RGU” should be the subject of e-mail.

Last date of submission of application is 27th October, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here