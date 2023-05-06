Arunachal Jobs : RARI Itanagar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) Itanagar.

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) Itanagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Ayurveda) for the project “Pharmacovigilance Programme of ASU & H drugs : Peripheral Pharmacovigilance Centre at RARI, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BAMS degree from any recognized University and registered Ayurveda practitioner in Central or State Board

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th May 2023 at 10 AM in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) Itanagar (Mithun Gate), Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of certificates and two passport size recent photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

