Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in Horticulture. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India did the laying of the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is present. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as in the University Act. The University is at the top of Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Horticulture

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc in Vegetable Science/Fruit Science/Floriculture and Landscaping with minimum of 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University. Candidates must have cleared ICAR- National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET. Candidates who got Ph.D shall get exemption from the ICAR- National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET. Applicants with Ph.D and teaching experience is preferable.

Also Read : 5 lucky Zodiac signs that are going to make huge money in 2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Remuneration : Consolidated salary of Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th January 2025 at 10:30 AM

The venue in the Chamber of Head, Department of Horticulture, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh-791112, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview along with the biodata stating qualification, experience, specialization, etc with original and self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here