Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in SERS-DST sponsored research project titled “Development and characterization of CsSnGel3 based solar cell devices through theoretical and experimental approach.” Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. The University is located a top Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres overlooking the river Dikrong. It is 6.5 km away from the National Highway 415 and 25 km away from Itanagar, the State capital.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MSc degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualification :

1) Knowledge of theoretical simulation. experiment and characterization activities

2) Clearance of NET/JRF/LS/ GATE or any other national level exam conducted by central agencies.

Age limit: As per SERB rules

Fellowship:

1) Rs. 31,000/- + HRA for NET/GATE only per month.

2) Rs. 25,000/- + HRA for Non NET/GATE only per month

Also Read : Karan Johar gives a shoutout to men who support feminism on International Men’s Day

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th November 2024 at 11 AM in Department of Physics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their detailed CV and contact details (amail and mobile number) with the subject line ‘JRF position in SERB Project’ to the Principal Investigator Prof. P K Kalita, Department of Physics, Rajiv Gandhi University via e-mail [email protected]

Eligible candidates will have to appear for Walk-in-Interview along with original and self-attested copies of testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here