Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of jobs / positions of Section Officer and Assistant.

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualifications:

i. A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/University.

ii. Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central/ State Govt./University/PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions or holding equivalent positions in any reputed Private Companies/ Bank with annual turnover of Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

iii. Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

Pay Scale : Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/-

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years. There is no age bar for Departmental Candidates of Rajiv

Gandhi University, Doimukh

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualifications:

i. A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/University.

ii. Three Years of experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level 4 in Central/State Government/ University/ PSU and other Central/State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in the reputed private Companies/Corporate Banks with a minimum annual turnover Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

iii. Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting.

Pay Scale : Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years. There is no age bar for Departmental Candidates of Rajiv

Gandhi University, Doimukh

How to apply :

Candidates can apply through online mode only by visiting the Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment portal (Non-Teaching) at https://rgunt.samarth.edu.in/

Applicants are to submit one set of Hard Copies of online application form, payment receipt along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents to “The Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh – 791112” in sealed envelope on or before the due date.

All the documents should be clearly/ legibly printed on A4 size paper, properly paginated and should be spiral-binded in chronological order.

The envelope containing the application form and the supporting documents should be super-scribed “Application for the post of ….. (Name of the post), Advt. No. Estt.-188/2011/Pt-II”.

Last Date for submission of online Application form along with Application Fee payment is 23/11/2023 up to 5:00 pm

Hard copies of Application form along with all supporting documents may be sent on or before 30/11/2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 700/-

OBC/ EWS : Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST : Rs. 300/-

PwBD : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here