Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project titled “Indigenous Knowledge System of the Bordering Communities in Arunachal Pradesh : Learning Essentials for Sustainable Healing Practices and Geo-Political Framework.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET / M.Phil / Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Also Read : Uorfi Javed gets death and rape threats for recreating a look of a character from a blockbuster film

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science discipline (55% minimum) with NET / M.Phil / Ph.D

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG in Social Science with minimum 55% marks in the Department of Social Work,

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Also Read : What kind of ingredients is best to be added in salads to make it into a medicine for your health?

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th November 2023 from 12 PM onwards in the Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring the entire testimonials / certificate in original and a self-attested photo copy along with their CV bio-data at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









