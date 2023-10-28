Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for a ICSSR funded Major Research Project titled “Mapping the Less-Explored Cultural Tourism Products of a Bordering tribal state: Rediscovering Scared and War Footprints in Arunachal Pradesh,” under Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri,Project Investigator.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : M.A/M.Sc. in Anthropology/allied subject

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month (fixed)

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about Niniola Apata who collaborated with Papon to sing an Afro-Bihu fusion song

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : M.A/M.Sc. in Anthropology/allied subject

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month (fixed)

Also Read : Assam CM reveals the reason of his aspiration to make Bihu a global phenomenon

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st October 2023 from 10 AM onwards in the Department of Anthropology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rona Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates should bring all the testimonials/ certificates in original and a self-attested photo copy along with their CV/ Bio-data at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





