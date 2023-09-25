Arunachal Jobs PGCIL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 20 vacant positions in Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Arunachal Pradesh.

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Supervisor for its Consultancy Project- Comprehensive Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Scheme in the state of Arunachal Pradesh under North Eastern Region on contractual basis. Only the candidates having registration in any of the Employment Exchange of the seven states of NER i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura are eligible to apply.

Name of post : Field Supervisor

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 18

Civil : 2

Qualification :

Field Supervisor (Electrical) : Full Time regular 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/ EWS/SC candidates and pass marks for ST/PwBD/ExSM. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Field Supervisor (Civil) : Full Time regular 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/ EWS/SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed

Experience :

Field Supervisor (Electrical) : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning / O&M of electrical works etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc.

Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred.

Field Supervisor (Civil) : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning /civil works etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred.

Upper Age Limit : 29 years as on 16.10.2023. (Candidates should not have been born before 16.10.1994 or after 16.10.2005)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to 16th October 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 300/- (Non-refundable). SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here