Arunachal Jobs NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate I under the project “Digitization and preservation for low resources Tawra language of Arunachal Pradesh and machine translation.”

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Uorfi Javed gets death and rape threats for recreating a look of a character from a blockbuster film

Fellowship/Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA as per norms

Essential Qualifications and Experience : B. Tech in CSE/IT.

Also Read : What kind of ingredients is best to be added in salads to make it into a medicine for your health?

How to apply : Candidates may send the complete filled in application form along with scanned copies of relevant documents to sambyo.koj@gmail.com on or before 7th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here