Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Project Associate-I under ISRO RESPOND project titled “Rainfall- Induced Landslide Susceptibility Evaluation by Accounting the Influence of Vegetation”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech in ECE/EE/CSE/EEE or ME/M.Tech in VLSI/ Microelectronics / Instrumentation and related areas. Knowledge in loT system design is desirable.

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 8th December 2023 (Friday) via GOOGLE MEET at 10:00 AM onwards.

The link of GOOGLE MEET will be shared to the candidates prior to the date/time of interview

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to send a mail to alak.icas@gmail.com on or before 06th December 2023 (5.00 PM) with a subject “Application for JRF position in the ISRO Respond Project” along with the application form and relevant documents: CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any) and experience certificate (if any) etc. attached in a single PDF.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





