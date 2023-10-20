Arunachal Jobs NERIST Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technician, Skilled Worker and Driver.

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE /BTech in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics or MCA with consistently good academic records from recognized institute

Experience : Minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years for General and five-year age relaxation for SC / ST candidates

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10th pass with ITI in Electrical Maintenance / Computer / IT / Electronics or equivalent certification / higher qualification in relevant field will be given preference

Experience : Minimum of 2 years of post-qualification experience

Salary : Rs.25000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years for General and five-year age relaxation for SC / ST candidates

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class X pass. Valid driving license both LMV and HMV

Salary : Rs.20000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with certified copies of all certificates / documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs to the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN-791109, Arunachal Pradesh by registered / speed post only superscribing the envelope as “Application for the temporary post of……………”

The last date for receipt of applications is 10th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

