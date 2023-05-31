Arunachal Jobs : GBPNIHED Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHED) Arunachal Pradesh.

G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHED) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for NHMS funded project entitled “Mainstreaming passive solar heated buildings in the Indian Himalayan Region : Integrating science with traditional practice to enhance climate resilience.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow or Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master degree in Environmental Sciences / Social Sciences / Geography / Life Sciences / Physics/ Geology / Economics from a recognized University

OR

BTech / BE in Civil Engineering or Computer Science from a recognized University

OR

BArch from a recognized University

Emoluments :

Junior Research Fellow : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA as per rules with NET / GATE

Junior Project Fellow : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA without NET / GATE

Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their complete applications in prescribed format as given in the website https://gbpihed.gov.in/ along with supporting documents by email to headnerc@gmail.com on or before 15th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here