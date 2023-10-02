Applications are invited for various project based positions in College of Horticulture & Forestry Arunachal Pradesh.

College of Horticulture & Forestry Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator under a Short-term Empirical Research project (Collaborative/ Individual) entitled “Impact Assessment of Mobile based Agro-advisory (m4agri) under Digital India for Enhancing Farm Productivity, Income and Livelihood of Farmers: A Study of Selected Districts of Arunachal Pradesh”, funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi for a period of 5 to 6 months.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science Discipline with minimum 55% marks (M. Sc. Agril. Economics/ M. Sc. Agril. Extension/ PG in Economics/ M. Sc. (Horti) /M.Sc.(Agril)).

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science Discipline with minimum 55% marks (M. Sc. Agril. Economics/ M. Sc. Agril. Extension/ PG in Economics/ M. Sc. (Horti) /M.Sc.(Agril)).

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 7th October 2023 at College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU (I), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh-791102

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with application form (Bio-data), original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

