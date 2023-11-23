Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in CAU Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh.

College of Horticulture & Forestry Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh under Central Agricultural University (CAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Field Assistant under the Gharda Chemicals Limited, Thane, Maharashtra, India funded ‘Bio-efficacy of Emamectin Benzoate 4% + Chlorantraniliprole 12% w/v OD against Sucking Pests and Fruit borer complex in Chilli’ on contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelors degree from recognized university

Desirable : Field level experience, computer skills and Master’s degree

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd December, 2023 from 10.00 AM onwards in College of Horticulture & Forestry, CAU (I), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates should bring ORIGINAL filled in application and bio-data in plain paper along with one passport size photograph, original certificates regarding qualifications, experience, attested photo copies of the certificates and NOC from the last employer (if already employed) as per the format enclosed at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here