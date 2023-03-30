Arunachal Jobs : Army Public School Tenga Valley Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Army Public School Tenga Valley.

Army Public School Tenga Valley is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per CBSE Bye-Laws. BEd is mandatory, IT proficient.

Age : Below 55 years (Ex-servicemen below 57 years)

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

Pay : Negotiable along with other perks as per CBSE / AWES guidelines. Special incentives for outstanding meritorious candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper along with Bio-data and required certificates and testimonials to The Chairman, Army Public School, Tenga Valley, PO: Singchung, Dist: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN — 790115 by April 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s delicious snack recipe for Navratri & Iftar