Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and saw twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills. Ever since its inception, the university is aiming to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as in the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and saw functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month.

Essential Qualification :

1. MBA with any of the specialization (Marketing/ Finance/ HRM) or M.Com with any of the specialization Accounting & Finance/Marketing /Human Resource Management) having 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) from any university/ HEI recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU.

2. Candidates must clear UGC NET/JRF.

3. Candidates who have been awarded Ph.D shall also get exemption from the requirement of JRF/ NET/ SLET.

DESIRABLE: Proficiency/Competency in Teaching HRM specialization Paper.

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 14th May 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in the office chamber of Head, Department of Management, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview along with the bio-data, originals and also self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here