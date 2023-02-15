Arunachal Jobs Apply for Teaching Assistant vacancy in Rajiv Gandhi University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunchal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant in Department of Sociology.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.S. in Sociology with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian/Foreign University

2. Candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test i.e. NET/SLET/SET in concerned subject.

3. Candidates who have been award Ph.D Degree shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/ SLET/ SET.

Desirable Qualification: Ph.D or at advance stage of Ph.D submission with good knowledge of Social Theory and Research methods.

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class subject to a maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st February 2023 at 11 AM in the Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-791112

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization etc. with original of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

