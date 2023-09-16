Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Geology.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Geology

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MSc / MTech in Geology / Applied Geology from a recognized University / Institute with NET / SLET / PhD in relevant subject as per latest UGC norms

Consolidated salary: Rs.1000/- per class to maximum of Rs.25, 000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd September 2023 at 11 AM in the Department of Geology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk -in – interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data, original and self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here