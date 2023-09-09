Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Social Work.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in Department of Social Work

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. M.A in Social Work/MSW with minimum 55% mark (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from an accredited Indian/Foreign University.

2. Candidate must have cleared the Nation Eligibility Test NET/SLET/SET.

3. Candidates who have been awarded PhD shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/ SLET/ SET.

Desirable Qualification : One year experience of Working in the field with an Autonomous/ Independent / Non-Government organization along with mandatory Field Work Component at Master’s Level will be the desirable qualification

Consolidated salary: Rs.1000/- per class to maximum of Rs.25, 000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th September 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Chamber of Head, Department of Social Work, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk -in – interview on date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data, original and self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here