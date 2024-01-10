Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in RGU Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment altogether to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Institute of Undergraduate Studies. Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) (formerly Arunachal University) is the oldest university in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is located at Rono Hills in Doimukh town, about 28km from the state capital, Itanagar. The foundation stone for the university was laid in 1984 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The university was also renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005 when UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on a visit to the state

Name of post : Teaching Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Psychology : 1

Social Work : 1

Sociology : 1

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Computer Science : 1

Environmental Science : 1

Qualification :

1. Master degree in any relevant subject with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed from an accredited Indian University, or an equivalent degree altogether from an accredited Foreign University.

2. The candidate must also have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET altogether. Candidates who have also been awarded PhD shall be exempted from the requirement of NET/SLET/SET.

Salary: Rs. 1,000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will altogether be held on 22nd January 2024 at 10.30 AM in RGU Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview altogether with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





