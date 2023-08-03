Applications are invited for 32 vacant positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 32 vacant positions of Guest Faculty in different departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 32

Subject wise vacancies :

ECE : 3

Civil Engineering : 9

Forestry : 2

Mathematics : 4

Economics & Political Science : 2

Agricultural Engineering : 2

Centre for Management Studies : 3

Physics : 4

Mechanical Engineering : 3

Qualification : ME /MTech/ MSc /MA /PhD in relevant disciplines

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with complete bio-data /CV and copies of all certificates / documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs to the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh-791109.

Last date for receipt of applications is 11th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here