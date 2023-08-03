Applications are invited for 32 vacant positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh.
North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 32 vacant positions of Guest Faculty in different departments.
Name of post : Guest Faculty
No. of posts : 32
Subject wise vacancies :
- ECE : 3
- Civil Engineering : 9
- Forestry : 2
- Mathematics : 4
- Economics & Political Science : 2
- Agricultural Engineering : 2
- Centre for Management Studies : 3
- Physics : 4
- Mechanical Engineering : 3
Qualification : ME /MTech/ MSc /MA /PhD in relevant disciplines
How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with complete bio-data /CV and copies of all certificates / documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs to the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh-791109.
Last date for receipt of applications is 11th August 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here