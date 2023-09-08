Applications are invited for 28 vacant positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

a. Ph.D. degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

AND

b. Minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor.

AND

c. At least 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals and at least 2 successful Ph.D. guided as Supervisor / Co-supervisor till the date of eligibility.

OR

At least 10 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI Journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals till the date of eligibility.

Pay : Level- 14, Entry Pay Rs. 144200/-

Also Read : Aditya L1 does some cool moves in space

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

a. Ph.D. degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch.

AND

b. At least 6 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals

AND

Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching / research / industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D. experience

Pay : Level- 13 A1, Entry Pay Rs. 131400/-

Also Read : Sourav Ganguly shares an unseen avatar of him with his fans

How to apply : Candidates may submit the soft copy of their application in prescribed format as given on the Institute website www.nerist.ac.in through email to recruitment2023@nerist.ac.in. The email application should contain the main application (Annexure-I). The last date of submitting application through email is 22.09.2023 (5.00 PM).

The signed hard copy of the application along with certified copies of all certificates/ documents, two copies of recent passport size photograph (one should be pasted on the form), and a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- (SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted) in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, NERIST and payable at SBI NERIST Nirjuli (Code No.18744) Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh should reach the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN -791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered/Speed Post only superscribing the envelope “Application for the post of Professor or Associate Professor”. Last Date of receipt of completed Hard Copy of application is 29.09.2023 (5.00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here