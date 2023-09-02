Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant project based positions under different projects.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification : PG in Anthropology, Tribal Studies, Sociology, or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh

Name of post : Proof Readers / Editors

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : PG in any disciplines with experience in editing work and having good command over English language

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII Passed with experience of working in Research Projects

Name of post : Lead Camera Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience and qualification in Video Production/Camera Operations

Name of post : Scriptwriter

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum of Graduate in any disciplines with experience in Script Writing/Editing work and having good command over English language

Name of post : Video Editor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience and qualification in Video Production

Name of post : Research Asssitant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : PG in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience of Field Research work

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Class XII Passed with experience of working in Research Projects

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-Interview will be conducted on 11th September 2023 (Monday) from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with updated CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here