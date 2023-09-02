Applications are invited for 11 vacant positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh
Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 11 vacant project based positions under different projects.
Name of post : Field Investigator
No. of posts : 6
Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month
Qualification : PG in Anthropology, Tribal Studies, Sociology, or other allied disciplines with experience of field work in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh
Name of post : Proof Readers / Editors
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : PG in any disciplines with experience in editing work and having good command over English language
Name of post : MTS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month
Qualification : Class XII Passed with experience of working in Research Projects
Name of post : Lead Camera Operator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : Graduate in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience and qualification in Video Production/Camera Operations
Name of post : Scriptwriter
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : Minimum of Graduate in any disciplines with experience in Script Writing/Editing work and having good command over English language
Also Read : Assam CM reveals about ‘actively collaborating’ with the ‘pride of Assam’ for finding solutions on various issues
Name of post : Video Editor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : Graduate in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience and qualification in Video Production
Name of post : Research Asssitant
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : PG in Social Science/Mass Communication or other allied disciplines with experience of Field Research work
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month
Qualification : Class XII Passed with experience of working in Research Projects
Also Read : Namita Thapar’s ethereal traditional Maharashtrian looks
Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-Interview will be conducted on 11th September 2023 (Monday) from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with updated CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here