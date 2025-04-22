Guwahati: The Village Forest Committee of Ganga-Chimi Panchayat has raised serious concerns over ongoing illegal land excavation and unauthorized road construction in ecologically sensitive areas of Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a report by The Arunachal Times, the committee has demanded an immediate halt to the construction of roads from Chimi village to Taipu and from Ganga village to Tago, citing severe violations of forest laws.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the committee alleged that these unregulated activities continue despite multiple appeals to the relevant authorities.

“These illegal operations threaten the ecological balance, destroy forest habitats, and contaminate natural water sources,” the committee stated.

The degraded water sources have forced residents to drink muddy and unsafe water, putting their health at serious risk.

The committee said it had formally lodged a complaint with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on 10 April.

In response, the top forest official instructed the Range Forest Officer (RFO) to intervene and seize the heavy machinery.

However, around 10.40 pm that same night, unknown individuals removed the machinery from the site before officials could begin their investigation, alarming the committee.

“This suspicious removal raises serious questions about a potential leak of information or involvement of vested interests,” the committee claimed.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the RFO of the Poma Division Wildlife Sanctuary, both formally and personally, the committee reported receiving no cooperation. Calls from committee members allegedly went unanswered.

The group also expressed frustration over the continued use of heavy machinery in the Tago area, reportedly in clear violation of forest protection laws.

“Our sources confirm that the activity is ongoing, and yet no effective enforcement action has been taken,” they said.

In an effort to escalate the issue, the committee submitted a representation to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on 14 April, urging immediate intervention and strict legal action against those responsible.