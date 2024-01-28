GUWAHATI: The grand premiere of the Arunachal Idol Season 6 was held at the DK Convention Hall in Itanagar on Saturday, officially marking the commencement of the sixth edition of the musical contest in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein opened the event, in the presence of MLA-cum advisor (power) Balo Raja and MLA-cum-advisor (home, tax & excise) Nyamar Karbak, among others.

The event is sponsored by the Department of Youth Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh and is one of the calendar events of the government alongside other talent shows such as the Mr, Miss & Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dancer, and so on.

This year, a staggering number of 7000 candidates auditioned for Season 6, the highest so far, out of which 13 best contenders of the Arunachal Idol – Season 6 have been selected.

The selected 13 contestants of AI – Season 6 are Thupten Wangdi (West Kameng), Sukanya Moungkang (Namsai), Rajive Kyamdo Nalo (Upper Subansiri), Nawkam Wangpan (Longding), Pema Gyapo (Tawang), Amina Patuk (Upper Subansiri), Deep Manpoong (Namsai), Riya Aje (Kurung Kumey), Lobsang Chotta (Tawang), Roshni Rangmang (Lohit), Techi Martin (Papum Pare), Chehakti Michichi (Lower Dibang), and Nokpang Johang (Longding).

Following a format similar to Indian Idol, the show’s shooting will be telecast through the dedicated Arunachal Idol channel.

The organizers have opted for a limited audience throughout the competition, reserving the grand finale for an open-ground spectacle.

Addressing the gathering, DCM Mein highlighted the abundance of talent and potential among the State’s youth. He reiterated GoAP’s commitment towards providing a diverse range of platforms for honing talents, by supporting various youth-centric opportunities in the state. Applauding the dedication of the Organizing Chairman of AI Mallo Attu, Mein mentioned that having been associated with the platform since its conception in the State, he has witnessed the amount of hard work put in by Attu and his team, overcoming numerous challenges towards making the show a success.

Mein also recalled the success stories of past Arunachal Idol contestants like Jely Kayi Tamin, Thupten Tsering, Rito Riba, Obom Tangu and others, who have excelled in national platforms like Indian Idol and are currently thriving in the music industry. Tangu, who is currently a contestant in the Indian Idol, has made his way to the Top Ten finalists leading to much excitement among the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Hailing him as an inspiration to numerous youths of the state,

Mein appealed to everyone to support and come forward to vote for the former AI – Season 5 winner, Obom Tangu.

During his address at the AI grand premiere, Mein also stated that the Arunachal Pradesh government, in a bid to support the music talent of the state, is supporting various initiatives, including the establishment of a professional recording studio, that is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by next year.

He also welcomed the organizers of the show to consider holding the preliminary rounds at Namsai in the Eastern Region in its next season.

In his concluding remarks, Mein extended his best wishes to all the Arunachal Idol Season 6 contestants, expressing hope for their bright futures.

For official updates of the show, the audience can follow the social media handles of Arunachal Idol on Facebook and Instagram.