Itanagar: Former Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the case involving alleged abetment of suicide Gomchu Yekar in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Yupia issued the order on Monday , directing that IAS officer Potom be lodged at the district jail as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh police continues its probe.

Suicide Notes and Allegations

The case has rocked Arunachal Pradesh since October 23, when 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar’s body was found in his rented room at Lekhi village in Nirjuli.

Several handwritten suicide notes recovered at the scene made explosive allegations of harassment, sexual exploitation, manipulation, and intimidation by senior officials, naming both Potom and Rural Works Department (RWD) Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang.

In the notes, Yekar claimed he was informally engaged by Potom to assist with implementing an alcohol- and tobacco-free zone at Indira Gandhi Park. Over time, he alleged, he was coerced into participating in unauthorised raids, extortion drives against bars and liquor shops, and the use of forged magisterial nameplates and seals.

Yekar also wrote that he had contracted HIV. He alleged that Potom had promised him Rs 1 crore in compensation and medical assistance, promises he claimed were later denied. He added that he had been threatened with “destruction of life” if he revealed the truth.

Second Death and Public Outcry

The tragedy deepened just hours after Yekar’s body was found when Likwang Lowang, who was also named in the suicide notes, was found dead, reportedly by suicide, at his residence in Longding district.

The back-to-back deaths triggered a wave of public anger and demands for accountability, prompting the Arunachal Pradesh Police to immediately form an SIT to probe the entire case.

As outrage mounted, a lookout notice was issued for Potom, who remained untraceable for nearly two days. He surrendered to police in Yupia on Monday morning and was produced before the JMFC Court amid tight security.

Soon after the court order, family members of the late Gomchu Yekar, joined by several social activists, staged a protest outside the court. The demonstrators demanded an impartial investigation and justice for Yekar, chanting slogans as Potom was escorted to Jully Central Jail.

In a video statement released before his surrender, Potom denied all allegations, calling the claims “completely false” and asserting that he had been “unfairly implicated.”

Legal Framework and Ongoing Probe

The case falls under the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code earlier this year. Specifically, it involves Sections 107 and 108, which cover abetment of suicide.

Under the BNS, this offense is cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable, meaning police can arrest without a warrant and private settlements are prohibited.

Investigators are now focused on verifying the authenticity of the suicide notes, examining forensic and digital evidence, and recording statements of key witnesses.

The SIT is also broadening its scope to probe allegations of abuse of official power, financial manipulation, and possible violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act (1988) and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act (2017).

Public pressure remains high, with rights groups calling for the case to be transferred to a central investigating agency to ensure transparency. Authorities have yet to comment on whether further arrests or departmental action will follow.