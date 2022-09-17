Itanagar: BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh launched a fortnight-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (Service Fortnight) campaign in Itanagar to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modis 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said India is a diverse country and running it is not an easy job and the right person became the Prime Minister of the country at the right time.

Recalling his first meeting with Modi after becoming the Chief Minister, Khandu said the PM had only one thing in mind for the state — its overall development and welfare of the people.

“He had advocated productive and people-friendly reforms in governance. We are trying our best to follow his advice and with much pride we can say that we have brought in several game-changing reforms,” Khandu said.

During the fortnight, party workers will render their services in various activities like blood donation camps, free health camps, vaccination drives etc.

In line with Modi’s call to make India TB-free by 2025, the party workers will also adopt TB patients in their respective areas.

The Chief Ministers of all the eight northeastern states extended their wishes to Modi on his birthday.