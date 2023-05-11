Arunachal Governor urges people to get engaged in agri-horti-sectors

YAZALI: Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has huge scope for growth in agriculture, horticulture and tourism sectors, Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik urged the people to engage themselves in these sectors.

The Arunachal Governor, who is on a two-day tour of Lower Subansiri district, said that the central government is focusing on the Northeast especially, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Lots of development programmes and projects are in the pipeline in the next few years,” he said and appealed to the people to participate in the development process and ensure proper and timely implementation of the welfare schemes of the state and central governments.

The Arunachal Governor also interacted with the people of Yazali and its neighboring villages on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik were accorded traditional reception by the officials, public and cultural troupes led by local MLA and education minister Taba Tedir on their arrival at Yazali.

The Governor and his wife also planted saplings at Potin view point in a plantation programme.

At Ziro, the Governor interacted with district heads of departments and reviewed the developmental programmes, schemes and projects at the district secretariat.

While commending the ‘Seva Aap Ke Dwar’ initiative, the Governor called upon the district officers to reach out to the people, interact and address their challenges and issues.