Guwahati: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh showed signs of improvement on Saturday, June 7, 2025, as water levels in most rivers began to recede, officials said.

According to the officials, the monsoon’s impact remains significant, with over 33,000 people across 24 districts still affected. Tragically, 12 people have lost their lives and one person remains missing in rain-related incidents, including landslides, since the monsoon began.

Reports from the Arunachal State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) indicate that 33,200 individuals in 215 villages continue to grapple with the aftermath of floods and landslides.

The SEOC noted a receding trend in the water levels of most major rivers and their tributaries over the past 24 hours.

The widespread damage includes 515 houses, with 432 livestock deaths also reported. Infrastructure has taken a severe hit, with 112 roads and 17 bridges damaged across the state. Additionally, floods and landslides have affected 51 water supply projects, 17 power transmission lines, and eight hydro projects.

According to the reports, the Changlang district bears the brunt of the disaster, with six villages inundated and 2,231 people rendered homeless. Flash floods completely washed away the Makantong bridge on the Trans Arunachal Highway, severely disrupting connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa. Authorities have initiated ferry services to assist local residents.

Agricultural land has also suffered, with the Noa-Dehing river damaging farmland in the Dharmapur block in the Namphai circle.

Landslides damaged water supply projects in Changlang town, Namtok extra assistant commissioner headquarters, Yatdam circle, Phinbiro-I and II villages, and Rang Hill village, leading to a pressing drinking water crisis.

Furthermore, floods and landslides have destroyed approximately 17 hectares of farmland and 20 hectares of horticulture plantations in the district. The floodwaters have damaged several bridges, including three hanging bridges at Phaparbari, two huts, and Lama Camp, and a Bailey bridge at 60 Mile (between Miao and Vijaynagar).

In the Upper Siang district, the Sirnyuk hydropower project in Jengging sustained damage due to severe rainfall. Arunachal’s capital region also faces a drinking water crisis, as landslides damaged pipelines of the Poma water supply project.

Officials stated that they expect restoration efforts to take several days and that they are arranging water tankers to mitigate the crisis.

They added that the authorities have established three relief camps across the state, providing shelter to 239 people. Relief and rescue efforts are actively underway with crucial support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local volunteers.