Guwahati: An officer of the tax and excise department was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Saturday.

The official identified as Tamik Taki was posted as a tax and excise inspector in Itanagar. His body was reportedly tied to stone and iron rods.

Taki has been missing from Itanagar since April 22 but was reportedly spotted in Yingkiong on April 26.

As per reports, police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

“We have started an investigation into the incident. An additional inspector has been deputed to assist the investigating officer,” said a police official.

Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), a community-based organization in Upper Siang, has urged the police to investigate the case in a fair manner and book the culprits involved in the incident.

“Taki was a native of Siang district’s Komsing village and a member of NBK. The ones involved in his gruesome murder should not be spared. Such criminal gangs are not acceptable in our law-abiding society and the authorities must deal with it with iron hands,” NBK president T K Kopak said.