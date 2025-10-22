Guwahati: In a sad incident, two people from Namsang village – Tanen Nocte (46) and Nanthok Hodong (45) – were killed by a herd of wild elephants near the village school in Tirap district on Monday night.

This is the fourth killing “caused by wild elephant attacks in the Deomali area this year and the fifth within the past year, highlighting a growing concern over increasing human-elephant conflicts in the region,” reports Arunachal Times.

So far, five people including that of former MLA Kapchen Rajkumar, have died due to elephant attacks.

Receiving the report, a team comprising range forest officer, medical personnel, and police officials went to the site to assess the situation and carry out necessary formalities.

Environment & Forests Minister Wangki Lowangalso visited the site to take stock of the situation on Tuesday. ADC B Tawsik was also present at the site.

The district administration has is sad over the loss of lives and is coordinating with the Forest Department to ensure that relief is extended to the bereaved families.