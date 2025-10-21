24-hour bandh affects Ziro

Guwahati: Normal life in Ziro came suffered on Tuesday after a 24-hour bandh jointly called by the United Youth Joint Steering Committee (UYJSC) and the Bamin Michi Youth Association (BMYA).

The bandh that started at 5 AM will continue until 5 AM on Wednesday.

The bandh has affected transport services, closed markets and offices, and kept most residents indoors.

The bandh was called to protest “the ongoing construction of the Unity Gate. The Bamin Michi Youth Association (BMYA) has accused the Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ (TSD) of proceeding with the project without proper consultation with local landowners and of changing the location from the site originally proposed in 2015,” reports India TodayNe.

In a statement, the association said “its protest is not communal in nature. It said discussions have already been held with the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Joram family to maintain harmony while addressing the issue.”

Also Read: Arunachal: ACF chief urges govt to decide on APFRA

The BMYA has demanded that the Unity Gate be built at the initially approved site and that the authorities engage in proper dialogue with the affected landowners before continuing construction.

However, essential and emergency services, including healthcare, are operational.

The Apatani Youth Association (AYA) and the Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) have opposed the bandh, urging locals to carry on with their routine activities.

Security personnel have been deployed across key areas to prevent unrest. While the situation remains largely peaceful, tension persists in some parts of the town, with bandh supporters seen monitoring roads to ensure compliance.