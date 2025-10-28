Pasighat: Following an allegation of misconduct towards a veteran advocate of the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra today, a team of Mebo Police Station led by Officer-in-Charge, Akai Chama apprehended on Shri Padma Das, son of Bidu Das, a native of 5 Mile, Tezpur, Assam who is presently residing in Pasighat.

“In a prompt and effective response to the complaint where certain miscreants were reported of misbehaving with a tourist with his family (veteran advocate from Bombay High Court) who were touring the Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred while the advocate, accompanied by his family, was visiting the Pongging View Point, Bodak, Pasighat, as part of their Arunachal Pradesh tour”, informed Ayup Boko, Dy. SP, East Siang District.

“Upon receiving the complaint, police personnel acted swiftly in accordance with all legal procedures by duly recording the incident in the General Diary (GD). However, after the accused tendered a formal written apology and the complainant withdrew the complaint, Shri Padma Das was subsequently released as per due process,” added Boko.

The visiting advocate has expressed deep appreciation for the prompt and professional action of the East Siang Police in handling the matter. Ashokan KV, Coordinator of Siang Trust, Pasighat has also extended his sincere appreciation to the East Siang Police in general and dedicated team of Mebo PS for the swift and decisive action on the incident at Pongging view point.

“Your prompt action ensured their safety, upheld their dignity, and restored confidence among visitors to our beautiful district.

The touring family of the veteran advocate of the Bombay High court has been greatly impressed by the swift response of your department. Your professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace and hospitality in East Siang are truly commendable. Thank you for your continued service and support”, added Ashokan KV.

Meanwhile, the East Siang Police has urged all residents of the district to extend respect and hospitality to the visitors, emphasizing that tourism plays a vital role in the district’s economy. They further reminded the public that maintaining a safe and welcoming environment is essential for promoting East Siang as a preferred tourist destination.