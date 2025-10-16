Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein sought active participation from all stakeholders in driving a robust and efficient power ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

Helmng the 8th State Advisory Committee meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC) Mein emphasized the crucial role of regulatory bodies and advisory committees in ensuring transparency, competitiveness, and consumer protection, while steering the sector toward sustainable growth.

The meeting underlined strategies to strengthen the state’s power sector, enhance efficiency, and accelerate renewable energy integration.

Realising the importance of bolstering APSERC’s institutional capacity, Mein highlighted the need for enhanced budgetary support and establishment of a dedicated independent office for the commission, enabling it to function efficiently and discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively.

Stressing that the government is committed to improving operational efficiency and ensuring sustainable growth, Mein said that the state’s power sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation driven by technological innovation, renewable energy adoption, and progressive reforms.

Also Read: Sol Dodum alleges multi-crore land compensation scam in Arunachal Frontier Highway

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the power portfolio, said that through coordinated efforts, informed stakeholder participation, and focus on renewable energy, Arunachal Pradesh can unlock its immense energy potential, accelerate its transition to net zero, and lead the state to a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant future.

Deliberations covered strengthening State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), and commercial wings, high voltage transmission planning, reducing AT&C losses, government support for ACS-ARR gap, security deposit rationalization, simplification of consumer connection agreements, and monetization of generation from DHPD and APEDA plants.

The meeting was attended by officials and experts, including the consumer affairs and transport secretaries, the chief engineers of SLDC, the president of Arunachal Chambers of Commerce, prof. Anoop Singh of IIT Kanpur, All India Discom Association director S.N Kalita, representatives from Power Grid, NHPC, and all power utilities of Arunachal Pradesh. (DCM’s PR Cell)